Ramesh Kumar To Inaugurate Restored Ganesh Temple On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MNA, Dr Ramesh Kumar Venkwani would inaugurate the restored Ganesh Temple in Bhung Sharif area of Rahim Yar Khan district on Wednesday.   Talking to APP on Tuesday, Dr Ramesh Kumar who is also Patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) said the government has restored the Ganesh Temple affected by vandalism at the hands of angry mob.

He would hoist the national flag at 11:00 am followed by Ganesh Pooja there.

Ramesh Kumar said a few extremist elements in every country and in every religion commit such heinous acts to tarnish the image of the country. The state has fulfilled its responsibility by taking timely action.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed by issuing orders to restore the historic status of the temple have proved that the minority community in Pakistan enjoy equal rights.

In response to a question, he said that about 100 accused, including the main accused involved in the demolition and burning of the temple, have been arrested.   He said the issue of the 8-year-old boy named in the FIR would be settled within 2 or 3 days.   Ramesh Kumar  said it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of non-Muslim minorities and their places of worship living in Pakistan.   He said it was necessary to take legal action against all the perpetrators of the crime so that no one would get a chance to commit such an act in future.   Ramesh Kumar said the Constitution of Pakistan gave minorities the right to religious freedom and all civil rights.  He welcomed the government's decision to rebuild the damaged temple and expressed the hope that the evil elements would be brought to justice.

