Ramesh Kumar Urges Opposition Parties To Shun Differences In National Interest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Ramesh Kumar urges opposition parties to shun differences in national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Tuesday urged all opposition parties to shun their political differences and join hands with the government to find amicable solutions to all the problems being faced by the nation and the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, PTI MNA stressed the need for national unity to enable the government to achieve its goal of creating enduring peace in the region.

"Government want mature discussions on all matters. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament," he stressed.

He further said PTI government wanted to bring changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws in order to improve its efficiency.

He said accountability should be held across the board without any discrimination.

He lamented that both the political parties including PPP and PML-N could not streamline the system in NAB. There was a need to control corruption and for this, the PTI government was working without any discrimination.

Talking about the opposition's criticism on the recent amendments approved by the Federal cabinet in draft bill, he suggested there should be an open media discussion where public should know the facts and opposition parties should also suggest their opinions related to NAB reforms.

"All stakeholders should deal matters with mutual consultation to promote democracy in the country," he emphasized.

Kumar said that the incumbent government has overcome various challenges during the last two years, putting the country on the path of development.

He made it clear that PTI government was committed to its reform agenda and action against the mafia will be taken to its logical conclusion.

