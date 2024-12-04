Open Menu

Ramesh Meets Delegation Of Minority Community From PP-159 Constituency

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Ramesh meets delegation of minority community from PP-159 constituency

Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora and Zeeshan Ashiq Malik, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Political Affairs, held a meeting with local representatives of the minority community in the PP-159 constituency, on Wednesday at SQA 90 while MPA Rana Rashid from PP-164 was also present in the meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora and Zeeshan Ashiq Malik, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Political Affairs, held a meeting with local representatives of the minority community in the PP-159 constituency, on Wednesday at SQA 90 while MPA Rana Rashid from PP-164 was also present in the meeting.

The meeting aimed to reinforce the commitment of the Punjab government toward welfare and betterment of the minority groups. The session, attended by key local minority leaders, was organised to highlight the Punjab government's ongoing efforts in ensuring inclusive development and equal opportunities for the minority community across the province. Stressing the importance of promoting social harmony, the leaders discussed various initiatives designed to enhance the well-being of minorities, including access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Arora said Punjab government has taken many concrete steps to create a vibrant and inclusive society. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that every minority community member is afforded equal opportunities for growth, prosperity, and dignity," he said.

He said the government also announced special Christmas grants for 700 families "Rs. 15000 for each family" in recognition of their hard work and contributions to society. These grants, designed to offer financial support during the festive season, aim to bring joy and relief to the families and reflect the government’s commitment to the empowerment of all segments of society, regardless of their faith, he said.

Zeeshan reiterated the commitment of the provincial government to continue engaging with minority communities across Punjab, assuring that their concerns would always be heard and addressed. He added, “Our efforts are aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision of a prosperous and harmonious Punjab where people of all backgrounds live together in peace and mutual respect.”

He further said that the Punjab government remains focused on developing programs that ensure social inclusion, uplift marginalised communities, and protect the rights of minorities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Christmas Rashid Family All From Government PP-159 PP-164 Employment

Recent Stories

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agric ..

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector

1 minute ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain fo ..

2 minutes ago
 Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force

Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force

2 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 29 in southern Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 29 in southern Thailand floods

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia, Pakistan agree on enhancing aviation coo ..

Ethiopia, Pakistan agree on enhancing aviation cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

22 minutes ago
KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various facul ..

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

22 minutes ago
 Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bomb ..

Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing

22 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

22 minutes ago
 Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

22 minutes ago
 Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

22 minutes ago
 Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan