Ramesh Singh Aroa takes oath as MPA

Pakistan Mulsim League (N) leader Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday took oath as MPA during the Punjab Assembly session

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahiadministered the oath to Ramesh Singh Arora.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour forty five minutes behind its scheduled time with the PA Speaker in the chair.

In the beginning of the session, journalists through a boycott expressed their protest over the bad behaviour of traffic wardens with the Lahore Press Club President.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz announced to express solidarity with the journalists and condemned the behaviour of traffic wardens. He said that immediate notice should be taken in this regard.

PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over the protest of journalists, constituted a comittee comprising Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Muhammad Basharat Raja and Chaudhry Iqbal.

The committee would complete its inquiry against CTO and present the report to PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi by tomorrow.

MPA Ramesh Singh Arora speaking on the floor of the house said that he would play his role towards the progress of the country and welfare of the people.

PTI MPA Mahinder Pall Singh congratulated Ramesh Singh Arora.

The Speaker said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa must be given credit for opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

During question and answer session, questions related to Youth Affairs, sports, Agriculture and Tourism were raised which were responded by the relevant ministers.