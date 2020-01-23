UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramesh Singh Aroa Takes Oath As MPA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:49 PM

Ramesh Singh Aroa takes oath as MPA

Pakistan Mulsim League (N) leader Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday took oath as MPA during the Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mulsim League (N) leader Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday took oath as MPA during the Punjab Assembly session.

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahiadministered the oath to Ramesh Singh Arora.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour forty five minutes behind its scheduled time with the PA Speaker in the chair.

In the beginning of the session, journalists through a boycott expressed their protest over the bad behaviour of traffic wardens with the Lahore Press Club President.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz announced to express solidarity with the journalists and condemned the behaviour of traffic wardens. He said that immediate notice should be taken in this regard.

PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over the protest of journalists, constituted a comittee comprising Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Muhammad Basharat Raja and Chaudhry Iqbal.

The committee would complete its inquiry against CTO and present the report to PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi by tomorrow.

MPA Ramesh Singh Arora speaking on the floor of the house said that he would play his role towards the progress of the country and welfare of the people.

PTI MPA Mahinder Pall Singh congratulated Ramesh Singh Arora.

The Speaker said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa must be given credit for opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

During question and answer session, questions related to Youth Affairs, sports, Agriculture and Tourism were raised which were responded by the relevant ministers.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Army Hamza Shahbaz Sports Agriculture Traffic General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress Punjab Assembly Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.