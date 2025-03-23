Ramesh Singh Arora announces restoration of 46 Gurdwaras under Punjab government’s initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, stated that under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the restoration project for 46 historic gurdwaras,whicht were closed after the creation of Pakistan, has officially begun.

He made these remarks during his participation in the ongoing Bhog Sahib Ardas at the 12th Annual Sammagam at Baba Di Berri Sahib Gurdwara.

He mentioned that after reopening of the 70-year-closed Baba Di Berri Sahib Gurdwara, the land of the Baba’s Pond was retrieved from the land mafia and handed over to the local Sikh community,Sangat.This gesture was part of the provincial government's broader efforts to restore and preserve sacred religious sites for the Sikh community.

The provincial minister thanked Federal Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial for their support in retrieving the sacred Baba Di Berri Sahib Pond from illegal encroachment.

He emphasized that the government aimed to make Gurdwara Baba Di Berri Sahib, an international Sikh site,enabling Sikhs from around the world to visit this sacred site in Sialkot, along with other prominent gurdwaras in Lahore, Narowal, Punjab Sahib, and Nankana Sahib.

This initiative will promote religious tourism in Sialkot and contribute to the local economy. Arora affirmed that in line with the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif, there is no distinction between minorities and majorities in Pakistan."All religious communities living here are fellow Pakistanis,". He concluded by saying that a prayer would be offered after the Ardas for the security and stability of the country.

Later, the minister Ramesh Arora distributed Langar among the Sangat.