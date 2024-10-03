Ramesh Singh Arora Pays Tribute To Services Of Teachers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) An event was held here on Thursday at Forman Christian College Lahore on the occasion of Teachers' Day, specially attended by Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora.
The purpose of the event was to honour the services of teachers and highlight their crucial role in society.
In his address, the minister paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of teachers, stating, "Teachers are the foundation upon which the development and prosperity of a nation depend." He emphasised that the field of education is where the thoughts and skills of the future are nurtured.
Arora remarked that no society could thrive without safeguarding the rights of its teachers, and that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring the protection and provision of essential facilities for the architects of our nation.
He stressed the importance of valuing and supporting teachers for societal development.
The minister praised the administration for organizing the event, noting that it provided a unique opportunity to showcase the hard work and contributions of teachers, which will be a significant milestone in the country's development.
The event was attended by college students, teachers, and other dignitaries, who presented various programs in recognition of teachers' services. Several teachers were awarded special shields, and the minister was also honored with a commemorative shield.
