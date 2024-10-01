Ramesh Singh Arora Visits HFH
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 10:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday paid a visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the health facilities and take stock of the initiatives taken for the minority communities by the hospital administration.
The minister passed several important directives to improve the quality of care within the hospital. He stressed for the focus on children belonging to economically weaker sections and minority groups to ensure provision of best facilities.
Ramesh emphasized the urgent need for better care and nutrition for hospitalized children and directed the administration to provide adequate nutrition including milk, to combat malnutrition. The minister said that health care is a fundamental right and mandated the hospital administration to provide free medicines to children and minority patients who cannot afford the treatment.
Expressing concern about the availability of medical staff, the provincial minister directed the hospital administration to hire health professionals and to ensure regular attendance.
"Regular monitoring should be implemented to ensure timely medical attention", he said.
The minister inspected the ongoing construction projects in the hospital expressing dissatisfaction over progress, he directed the administration to speed up the construction work so that the hospital infrastructure and service delivery could be improved.
During the visit, an agreement was announced, which will be inked between the provincial minister, the vice-chancellor of the medical college and the medical superintendent of Holy Family Hospital to prioritize health services for minority communities.
