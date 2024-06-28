Open Menu

Ramesh Singh Arora Visits Lahore Press Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club, here on Friday.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India were present on the occasion while former President of Chandigarh Press Club Punjab, India and Secretary General of Indian Journalists Union Balender Singh Jammu and various Indian Journalists were also present.

President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, member governing body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad and Syed Badr Saeed etc. welcomed the distinguished guests.

Ramesh Singh Arora said on this occasion that he is very happy to come to Lahore Press Club while religious minorities in Pakistan, especially the Sikh community, have complete religious freedom and protection.

Sikh pilgrims from India are provided with the best facilities and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance, he added. He further said that the facilities that the minorities get in Pakistan are not available to any minority including Muslims in India. "We are living a prosperous and peaceful life in Pakistan," he added.

Arshad Ansari said that Lahore Press Club and Chandigarh Press Club in India are playing a significant role in further developing the relations between the two countries.

Ramesh Singh Arora and Arshad Ansari presented traditional gifts to the Sikh community.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Punjab Minority Chandigarh Jammu Muslim From Best

Recent Stories

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MP ..

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs

30 seconds ago
 USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

31 seconds ago
 IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certifi ..

IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officer ..

18 seconds ago
 Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lah ..

Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province

34 seconds ago
 Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Ma ..

Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Malakand

21 seconds ago
 KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Paki ..

KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Pakistan Program

23 seconds ago
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

19 seconds ago
 PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud ..

PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud's mother

24 seconds ago
 NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

26 seconds ago
 PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by Natio ..

PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by National Assembly

27 seconds ago
 WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahea ..

WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram

53 minutes ago
 Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic r ..

Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan