Ramesh Singh Arora Visits Lahore Press Club
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Press Club, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024)
A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India were present on the occasion while former President of Chandigarh Press Club Punjab, India and Secretary General of Indian Journalists Union Balender Singh Jammu and various Indian Journalists were also present.
President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, member governing body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad and Syed Badr Saeed etc. welcomed the distinguished guests.
Ramesh Singh Arora said on this occasion that he is very happy to come to Lahore Press Club while religious minorities in Pakistan, especially the Sikh community, have complete religious freedom and protection.
Sikh pilgrims from India are provided with the best facilities and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance, he added. He further said that the facilities that the minorities get in Pakistan are not available to any minority including Muslims in India. "We are living a prosperous and peaceful life in Pakistan," he added.
Arshad Ansari said that Lahore Press Club and Chandigarh Press Club in India are playing a significant role in further developing the relations between the two countries.
Ramesh Singh Arora and Arshad Ansari presented traditional gifts to the Sikh community.
