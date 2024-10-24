Ramesh Singh Attends Conference At Baba Guru Nanak University
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended the first International Science and Technology Conference at Baba Guru Nanak University on Thursday and said it was great to see participation of teachers and students from various countries and across the nation on the land of Baba Guru Nanak.
"This conference is an important step for promotion of knowledge and art, providing new opportunities for future generations," he added.
The minister emphasised that science and IT were two important sectors that Pakistan must focus on to stand competitively in the global arena. He also stated that he would personally request the Punjab chief minister and the education minister to expedite construction of Baba Guru Nanak University building, ensuring that students do not face difficulties in obtaining higher education.
Ramesh Singh stated, "Our children must advance in the fields of science and technology, as national development is not possible without progress in education. The Punjab government is taking steps to facilitate higher education, and thanks to the establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University, many girls are now able to pursue higher education, which was a challenge in the past."
The conference saw participation from delegates from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkey, along with a significant number of young members of the Sikh community, vice chancellors, and faculty from various universities.
