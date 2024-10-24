Open Menu

Ramesh Singh Attends Conference At Baba Guru Nanak University

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ramesh Singh attends conference at Baba Guru Nanak University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended the first International Science and Technology Conference at Baba Guru Nanak University on Thursday and said it was great to see participation of teachers and students from various countries and across the nation on the land of Baba Guru Nanak.

"This conference is an important step for promotion of knowledge and art, providing new opportunities for future generations," he added.

The minister emphasised that science and IT were two important sectors that Pakistan must focus on to stand competitively in the global arena. He also stated that he would personally request the Punjab chief minister and the education minister to expedite construction of Baba Guru Nanak University building, ensuring that students do not face difficulties in obtaining higher education.

Ramesh Singh stated, "Our children must advance in the fields of science and technology, as national development is not possible without progress in education. The Punjab government is taking steps to facilitate higher education, and thanks to the establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University, many girls are now able to pursue higher education, which was a challenge in the past."

The conference saw participation from delegates from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkey, along with a significant number of young members of the Sikh community, vice chancellors, and faculty from various universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Turkey Young Progress Indonesia Malaysia From

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

4 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

6 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan