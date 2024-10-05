Open Menu

Ramesh Singh Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ramesh Singh pays tribute to martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora expressed his heartfelt tribute to six security personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, who were martyred in a firefight with militants in North Waziristan.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation takes pride in its armed forces.

"The martyrs laid down their lives to ensure protection of our beloved homeland, and with the presence of the Pakistan Army, no one can dare look at our nation with ill intent," he added.

Arora said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with its army against the enemies of Pakistan, and those who cast an evil eye at our country would meet a dreadful fate.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Militants Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

3 hours ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

9 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

18 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

18 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

18 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan