Ramesh Singh pays tribute to martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora expressed his heartfelt tribute to six security personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, who were martyred in a firefight with militants in North Waziristan.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation takes pride in its armed forces.

"The martyrs laid down their lives to ensure protection of our beloved homeland, and with the presence of the Pakistan Army, no one can dare look at our nation with ill intent," he added.

Arora said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with its army against the enemies of Pakistan, and those who cast an evil eye at our country would meet a dreadful fate.