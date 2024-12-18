Ramesh Singh reiterates govt. resolve to implement minority quota

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was held at the University of Home Economics on the "Joint Social and Cultural Actions Project," organized by the Department of Human Rights in collaboration with the Bargad.

The event was attended by special guest Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, VC UHE Professor Dr. Syeda Faliha, VC UET Dr. Shahid Munir, ED Bargad, Sabihah Shaheen, and other distinguished personalities.

The event began with the recitation of sacred verses from the Holy Quran, Bible, Bhagavad Gita, and Guru Granth Sahib. Director of Human Rights, Muhammad Yousaf and Program Manager Rabia Dar, served as moderators for the event.

Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, in his address, emphasized the commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and reiterated the government's resolve to implement minority quotas. He stated that religious minorities across Punjab were freely celebrating their festivals, and such events will further strengthen interfaith harmony. The Minister also announced that the issuance of Minority Cards for religious minorities would be launched soon. Following the vision of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Honahar scholarships were introduced to empower women, and it was a matter of pride that a woman leads the provincial government.

Dr. Faliha Zahra Kazmi highlighted the importance of inclusive education and mentioned that 2% of seats at the University of Home Economics have been allocated for minority students. She stressed the need for collective effort in promoting education.

Mufti Ashiq Hussain remarked that when Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians unite, Pakistan will become even more beautiful.

Dr. Shahid Munir emphasized the importance of implementing education and employment quotas for minorities and suggested that 5% of jobs should be allocated for educated minorities.

Sabiha Shaheen shared the successes of the project and mentioned that local peace structures were set up in eight Union Councils of Lahore, and 45 social action projects were launched by LPS members.

The event featured two important panel discussions: one focused on successful community inclusion efforts, and the other discussed the implementation of education and employment quotas for minority communities. At the conclusion of the event, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, along with other participants, cut a Christmas cake. LPS members and community leaders were presented with certificates, and honorary shields were distributed to prominent individuals.