Ramesh Singh Urges All Political Parties To Forge Unity To Address Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday stressed that all political forces should work together to address the challenges faced by the people as solving the problems of the people is the top priority of the present government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all stakeholders should work together to revive the economy, adding that all these measures will be taken to reduce the burden on the poor people.

“Political stability leads to economic stability and sincere efforts are being made in this regard,” he added.

PML-N's top agenda is to deliver, he said, adding, now under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N will drive the country out of the existing issues.

He said that the performance of the PML N was proof of its commitment to public service, honesty, hard work, and transparency.

PML N government will make all our efforts to make Pakistan a developed, peaceful, and prosperous country, adding, that our practical initiatives will boost the economy and the nation will hear good news soon.

Replying to a question, he said the government is well aware of the economic challenges faced by the country and the Prime Minister holds meetings daily to overcome these challenges.

