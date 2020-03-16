Ramesh urges pol.parties to avoid criticizing each others, work together to overcome coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Dr Ramesh Kumar on Monday urged all the political parties particularly opposition to avoid criticizing each other and come forward to overcome corona pandemic.

This was a challenge for every segment of society to steer the country out of the present situation, he stated while talking to a news channel.

Appealing the affected persons who tried to hide the symptoms of corona, he said they should approach the right places to get proper treatment.

"They should avoid contacting the healthy persons as safety measures," he suggested. "We should take care of poor people and provide them essential items which they needed in this hour of trial," he added.

In reply to a question, he said precautionary measures should be adopted to further check the people entering from Taftan borders to Pakistan.