Ramesh welcomes Sikh pilgrims at Wagha border crossing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramish Singh Arora warmly welcomed a delegation of Indian Sikh pilgrims at Wagha border crossing on Friday.

The delegation members would perform their religious rituals at various gurdwaras during their five-day visit.

The delegation is led by Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema, and includes Gurbachan Har Bhajan Bhinder, Sikh Pal Cheema and Vineet Cheema. The delegation congratulated the provincial minister on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary and praised the excellent arrangements made for the Sikh pilgrims in Punjab.

Ramesh Arora said around 60,000 Sikh pilgrims participated in various events across the province, with special participation from Sikh pilgrims coming from the UK, the US, Canada, and other countries.

The provincial minister said that the government is working on retrieving encroached lands of gurdwaras to protect the sacred religious sites of the Sikh community.

The Indian delegation referred to Pakistan’s land as sacred for the Sikh community and stated that although they arrived late, they would visit all gurdwaras.

Afterward, the Indian delegation departed for Nankana Sahib from Wagha border crossing.