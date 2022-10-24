UrduPoint.com

Ramnath Mishra Of Hanuman Mandir Soldier Bazar Meets Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 09:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Ram Nath Mishra of Hanuman Mandir Soldier Bazar called on Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

The governor while congratulating the Hindu community on Diwali said that the minority community has rendered significant services in the progress and development of the country.

He further said the Hindu community has an important role in various fields in the province of Sindh.

He said Pakistan is a safe country for minorities as people of all religions living here have equal rights and they also have complete freedom to celebrate their holy festivals.

