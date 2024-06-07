Rampant Population Growth Depletes Resources, Increases Hunger: Seminar
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Local Population Welfare Department organized a seminar titled Pre-Marital Counseling aimed at controlling population growth 'out of proportion in society'.
It was attended by a large number of traders, members of civil society, religious scholars, and others hailing from different walks of life.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Shahzad, being chief, said on the occasion that the district administration was disseminating the Punjab government's message regarding the devastating impacts of increasing population in society.
He said the rampant population growth was depleting resources rapidly. Ill population planning has left more than two million people deprived of education.
The success of Punjab government initiatives could reap fruit with healthier participation from the community, he said.
District Population Welfare Officer Huma Mehdi termed premature marriage the significant cause of the ascending population across the country.
She said the population welfare department was offering free advice to couples over heredity diseases.
She said every institution, department, and walk of life has to play a collective role in evolving a healthy society.
Family planning was in need of time, and putting a gap between the births of children was an essential matter to get meaningful results.
CEO of Health, Dr. Adrees Laghari, said the health department would keep backing the Population Welfare Department to control the unbridled population. Since it wasn't only depleting our resources but also increasing hunger at large in our society,.
Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir said islam press for spending life through pure means and resources.
Other speakers include Anisa Fatima, Mazhar Lashari, Abdul Ghaforsifi, Malik Siraj Ahmed, Sajjad Naqvi, Riaz Jazeb, Qari Jamal Andal Nasir, Professor Farhat Sarkani, and Dr. Amber Shahzai.
