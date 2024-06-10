Rampant Population Growth Depletes Resources, Increases Hunger: Seminar
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Local Population Welfare Department organised as seminar titled Pre Marital Counselling aimed at controlling population spreading 'out of proportion in the country.
It was attended by a large number of traders, members from civil society, religious scholars and others hailing from different walks of life.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Shahzad being chief, said on the occasion the district administration was disseminating Punjab government's message regarding devastating impacts of increasing population in society.
He said the rampant population growth was leading to deplete country's resources rapidly. Weak population planning had left more than two million people deprived of education.
Success of Punjab government's initiatives with regard to controlling population could reap fruits only by healthier participation of the community, he said.
District Population Welfare Officer Huma Mehdi termed premature- marriage was the significant cause of ascending population across the country.
She said population welfare department was offering free of cost advises to couples over heredity diseases.
She said every institution, department and even walk of life has to play collective roll for evolving a healthy society.
Family planning was need of time and putting gap between birth of children was essential matter to get the meaningful results.
CEO Health Dr Adrees Laghari said the health department would keep on backing Population Welfare Department to control the unbridled population. Since it wasn't only depleting our resources, increasing hunger at large in our society.
Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir said islam press for spending life through pure means and resources.
Others who addressed the seminar including Anisa Fatima, Mazhar Lashari, Abdul Ghaforsifi, Malik Siraj Ahmed, Sajjad Naqvi, Riaz Jazeb, Qari Jamal Andal Nasir, Professor Farhat Sarkani and Dr. Amber Shahzai.
