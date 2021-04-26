Ramzaan Bazaars offering healthy meat, mutton at low price

Director General livestock and dairy development South Punjab Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Malik on Monday said healthy meat and mutton was being sold at Ramzaan Bazaars at subsidized price in Rajanpur district

During a visit to Ramzan Bazaar in Jampur tahsil, he checked quality of meat, mutton and other essential items put on sale at the Ramzan Bazaar.

DG said that all the livestock officers were issued instructions to ensure availability of healthy meat and mutton utilizing all resources available.

He said that provincial government was taking necessary measures to provide quality essential items to the people at low price.

Later, DG livestock held a meeting at Ramzan Bazaar with additional director Dr. Hassan Mujtaba, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Dr. Kamran Bukhari and others and ordered them to reach out to cattle rearers in rural areas and give them guidelines on better animal nurturing besides treatment of ailing animals.

He said that Punjab government was taking concrete steps to enhance production of milk and meat.