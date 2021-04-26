UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramzaan Bazaars Offering Healthy Meat, Mutton At Low Price

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:44 PM

Ramzaan Bazaars offering healthy meat, mutton at low price

Director General livestock and dairy development South Punjab Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Malik on Monday said healthy meat and mutton was being sold at Ramzaan Bazaars at subsidized price in Rajanpur district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General livestock and dairy development South Punjab Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Malik on Monday said healthy meat and mutton was being sold at Ramzaan Bazaars at subsidized price in Rajanpur district.

During a visit to Ramzan Bazaar in Jampur tahsil, he checked quality of meat, mutton and other essential items put on sale at the Ramzan Bazaar.

DG said that all the livestock officers were issued instructions to ensure availability of healthy meat and mutton utilizing all resources available.

He said that provincial government was taking necessary measures to provide quality essential items to the people at low price.

Later, DG livestock held a meeting at Ramzan Bazaar with additional director Dr. Hassan Mujtaba, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Dr. Kamran Bukhari and others and ordered them to reach out to cattle rearers in rural areas and give them guidelines on better animal nurturing besides treatment of ailing animals.

He said that Punjab government was taking concrete steps to enhance production of milk and meat.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Sale Price Rajanpur Jampur All Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways announce partnership with Esports T ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates, DHA begin implementing digital verificat ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 reco ..

18 minutes ago

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

33 minutes ago

Tourism Dept approaches KP Govt for waiving of reg ..

1 minute ago

Another 138 corona cases reported in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.