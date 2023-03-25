UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Bachat Bazaars Set Up In Shaheed Benazirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023

Ramzan Bachat Bazaars set up in Shaheed Benazirabad

In order to provide relief to public, Ramzan Bachat Bazars were set up in all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon

The commodities and edible items were sold at government fixed prices at the Bachat Bazars. In this regard, DC visited Bachat Bazaars set up at Nawabshah and Qazi Ahmed and collected information from citizens.

On the occasion, DC said that Bachat Bazars are set up in all tehsils on the instructions of Sindh government to extend relief to the common man during the month of Ramzan. He said that citizens can purchase items of daily use from these bazaars at government-fixed prices.

He advised traders to sell items at proper rates by themselves. DC said that all tehsil Revenue officials are strictly directed to visit these bazaars on daily basis and the rates of items and ensure that violating shopkeepers are heavily penalized and jailed.

DC appealed to the public for shopping of their required items from these bazaars' setup by district administration. On the other hand, on the instructions of DC, the Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi visited Bachat Bazaars of Daur and Sakrand and collected information from people while Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars also visited the Bachat Bazaars.

