Ramzan Bazaar facilities reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem on Sunday visited Ramzan Bazaar of Harbanspura to inspect arrangements and quality of fruits, vegetables and others items.

Officials of Market Committee, and other concerned staff were present on the occasion.

AC inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramzan Bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramzan Bazaar. He added that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramzan Bazaars.

He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs.

450. The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 grams of flour. He further said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs.12 per kg on chicken and Rs. 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar. He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made in Ramzan Bazaars.