Ramzan Bazaar to offer quality items at subsidized rates

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir said on Wednesday that 28 dedicated counters had been established at the Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar set up in the Model Bazaar Lodhran to provide essential commodities at subsidised rates.

She said that the bazaars were aimed to ensure availability of flour, sugar, ghee, chicken, vegetables, fruits, clothing, footwear, and various other household items at prices lower than those in the open market, ensuring maximum relief for the public during the holy month of Ramzan.

While reviewing the arrangements at the bazaar, Dr. Lubna Nazir assured that strict monitoring mechanism would be implemented to guarantee the provision of quality products at fair prices.

She further added that district-wide price notifications for essential commodities have been issued, and price control magistrates have been directed to enforce these rates under a zero-tolerance policy.

The measures ensure that citizens could access all necessary items for Ramzan and Eid shopping under one roof at affordable prices.

In addition to the facilitation bazaar, Dr. Lubna Nazir highlighted that, following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, nine sugar sale points have been set up across the district to provide sugar at subsidized rates.

Dr. Lubna Nazir reiterated that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s top priority is to provide maximum relief to the public during Ramzan. All relevant departments are working together to ensure the success of these initiatives.