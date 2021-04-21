UrduPoint.com
Ramzan Bazaars Facilities, Arrangements Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Wednesday visited Ramzan Bazaars of Singhpura and Mochi Gate to review availability of commodities, quality and prices besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The ADCG reviewed the supply of essential items at all stalls in Ramzan bazaars and expressed satisfaction over arrangements.

All stalls were fully functional and essentials items, including flour and sugar, were available while a large number of people were shopping in bazaars as strict implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being ensured.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed also paid visit to Ramzan Bazaar at Gulshan-e-Ravi and reviewed arrangements and availability of items. AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi inspected arrangements and facilities at Ramzan Bazaar Jallo.

