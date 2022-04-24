Ramzan Bazaars playing important role in controlling inflation: DC Aamir Kareem

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem said on Sunday that Ramzan Bazaars were contributing an important role in controlling inflation in the district.

He said this during his visit at Shamsabad Ramzan Bazaar here on Sunday. Aamir Kareem remarked that sugar was being sold against Rs 70/kg.

Similarly, the prices of ghee has also been reduced Rs 50 against per kilogramme. The concessional relief will be provided by Eid ul Fitre.

He also added that 11 Ramzan Bazaars were established in district Multan. The deputy commissioner visited different stalls and also sought citizens feedback.

He also instructed officials concerned to install Eid bazaars for facility of the people. On this occasion, additional deputy commissioners Tayyab Khan and Rizwan Nazir were also present on this occasion.