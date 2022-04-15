UrduPoint.com

'Ramzan Bazaars Proving Relief'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 05:09 PM

'Ramzan bazaars proving relief'

At least five Ramzan bazaars set up here are proving relief to the citizens having less income in the district especially, spokesman of district administration said on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :At least five Ramzan bazaars set up here are proving relief to the citizens having less income in the district especially, spokesman of district administration said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi paid surprise visit to a Ramzan bazaar to review subsidy being provided to purchaser on different edibles.

He inquired about the people whether they were satisfied over arrangements made in bazaars and sought suggestions for improvements in them.

Salman Lodhi said timing in the bazaars was increased up to 6 p.m following 'huge rush of the visitors'.

He ruled out compromise over quality of products being offered in different stalls in bazaars.

He said, goods were provided at open markets as well in accordance with the approved list of district administration committee.

Related Topics

Visit Market P

Recent Stories

Price-hike, unemployment at peak during PTI rule: ..

Price-hike, unemployment at peak during PTI rule: PML-N

3 minutes ago
 PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims ..

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

44 minutes ago
 Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

49 minutes ago
 Ukraine says seven killed in Russian attack on eva ..

Ukraine says seven killed in Russian attack on evacuees

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola to Rs130,60 ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola to Rs130,600

3 minutes ago
 Mahmood Khan to inaugurate Modern Hockey ground in ..

Mahmood Khan to inaugurate Modern Hockey ground in Swat: DC Swat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.