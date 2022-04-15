'Ramzan bazaars proving relief'

At least five Ramzan bazaars set up here are proving relief to the citizens having less income in the district especially, spokesman of district administration said on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :At least five Ramzan bazaars set up here are proving relief to the citizens having less income in the district especially, spokesman of district administration said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi paid surprise visit to a Ramzan bazaar to review subsidy being provided to purchaser on different edibles.

He inquired about the people whether they were satisfied over arrangements made in bazaars and sought suggestions for improvements in them.

Salman Lodhi said timing in the bazaars was increased up to 6 p.m following 'huge rush of the visitors'.

He ruled out compromise over quality of products being offered in different stalls in bazaars.

He said, goods were provided at open markets as well in accordance with the approved list of district administration committee.