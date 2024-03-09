Open Menu

Ramzan Bazaars To Be Made Functional By 29 Of Sha’ban In Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Ramzan bazaars to be made functional by 29 of Sha’ban in Multan Division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan directed district administrations of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan to make Ramzan and Model bazaars functional by 29 of Sha’ban.

She was holding a meeting to review arrangements for Ramzan, on Saturday.

She also discussed the development on CM Punjab’s Negaheban Package.

The commissioner remarked that 924,934 families got the package so far. However, the process of distribution of ration bags is in progress.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Rizwan Qadeer informed the meeting participants that one fair price shop and 20 stalls would be introduced in Shamsabad Ramzan Bazaar Multan.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Waseem Sindhu stated that Ramzan Bazaar would be installed at Shabbir Stadium wherein 50 shops would be established.

Similarly, a model bazaar has also been notified in Vehari, said Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Shah.

About steps to control artificial inflation, the meeting participants were informed that four FIRs had been registered against the profiteers. Apart from this, 26 persons were arrested for overcharging in various locations. The officials briefed that 136 price control magistrates were actively raiding in different areas to maintain prices’ stability.

