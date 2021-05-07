UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramzan Bazaars To Be Transformed Into Eid Bazaars; Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:42 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the existing Ramzan Bazaar set up across the province would be transformed into Eid Bazaars by ensuring availability of items used on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on subsidised rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the existing Ramzan Bazaar set up across the province would be transformed into Eid Bazaars by ensuring availability of items used on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on subsidised rates.

Talking to media during her visit to the Ramzan sasta bazaar established at Haidri Chowk, the SACM said that the timing hours of the bazaars would be increased in order to provide maximum relief to the residents of the province.

She said that purpose of imposing lockdown during Eid Holidays to contain further spread of novel coronavirus and to ensure public safety.

Dr Firdous that the government was fighting against the corrupt mafia with the help of public representatives, adding there would be a complete ban on Eid Milan parties of politicians to restrict the spread of COVID-19 virus.

She said that a mechanism is being devised to regulate the prices of chicken and cooking oil on the pattern of controlling sugar prices.

Dr Firdous said to control inflation during Ramzan, public representatives are carrying out regular visits of the bazaars to monitor the prices, adding strict action is also being taken by the administration against profiteers causing an artificial price hike.

