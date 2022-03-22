UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Bazaars To Become Operational In Bahawalpur From March 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from March 27

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia has said that Ramzan Bazaars will become operational in the district from March 27 for which all the arrangements have been completed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia has said that Ramzan Bazaars will become operational in the district from March 27 for which all the arrangements have been completed.

He was reviewing the arrangements of Ramzan Bazaar in the committee room of his office here Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, District Assistant Commissioners, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Director Agriculture Manza Javed, and officers of other concerned departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that food stalls, flour and sugar stalls would be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where essential items would be available in abundance so that the people could get relief.

Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi said that 11 Ramzan Bazaars would be set up in Bahawalpur city including at Model Bazaar, Craft Bazaar, and Mela Wali Gali. District Food Controller said that flour stalls would be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs. 450. The meeting was further told that Agriculture Fair price Shops will be set up in Ramzan Bazaars where potatoes, onions, tomatoes, okra, pumpkins, bananas, apples, dates, lentils, basins, lemons, and other fruits and vegetables will be sold at fixed rates.

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur Price March All From Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations o ..

Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations of LB elections in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Indian missile incident can escalate nuclear tensi ..

Indian missile incident can escalate nuclear tensions: Speakers

1 minute ago
 Commission pledges to resolve city issues

Commission pledges to resolve city issues

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ma ..

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture marks World Water Day

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of new genera ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of new general bus stand at Sardar Garhi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>