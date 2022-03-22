Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from March 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia has said that Ramzan Bazaars will become operational in the district from March 27 for which all the arrangements have been completed.

He was reviewing the arrangements of Ramzan Bazaar in the committee room of his office here Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, District Assistant Commissioners, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Director Agriculture Manza Javed, and officers of other concerned departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that food stalls, flour and sugar stalls would be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where essential items would be available in abundance so that the people could get relief.

Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi said that 11 Ramzan Bazaars would be set up in Bahawalpur city including at Model Bazaar, Craft Bazaar, and Mela Wali Gali. District Food Controller said that flour stalls would be set up in Ramzan Bazaar where a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs. 450. The meeting was further told that Agriculture Fair price Shops will be set up in Ramzan Bazaars where potatoes, onions, tomatoes, okra, pumpkins, bananas, apples, dates, lentils, basins, lemons, and other fruits and vegetables will be sold at fixed rates.