Ramzan Bazaars To Offer Food On Subsidized Prices
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim has ordered for establishment of Ramzan bazaars across all districts of the division to provide essential food items at subsidised rates, following the Punjab government's directives.
Addressing a meeting on Friday, he stressed regulation of sugar prices, which would be fixed at Rs. 130 per kilogram. He added that multiple stalls offering ghee, sugar, dates, meat, and other essential food items would be set up in these bazaars.
To ensure inclusivity, the commissioner announced special arrangements for differently-abled individuals. Volunteers will be deployed at various points to assist women and elderly visitors. He also instructed the provision of waiting areas for the public and designated play areas for children accompanying their families.
In the last 10 days of Ramazan, additional stalls featuring mehndi, bangles, and clothing will be introduced. Public washrooms will also be arranged around the bazaars for visitors' convenience.
The prices of essential commodities will be prominently displayed in all bazaar vicinities to maintain transparency. Commissioner Amir Karim further stated that the socio-economic registration process for deserving individuals to benefit from the government's relief package is ongoing.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Coordination, and heads of relevant departments.
