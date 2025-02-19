Ramzan Bazars to be set up in all AJK districts to supply edibles to consumers on subsidized rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan, commencing most probably from March 1st in AJK on the Ramadan moon sighting, the AJK administration has principally decided to launch special Ramzan Bazars in various parts of all ten districts and their tehsil headquarters in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

“Quality items of daily use, including those of edible, will be available at the proposed Ramzan Bazar at inexpensive rates as compared to the general market,” an AJK government spokesperson told APP here on Tuesday.

Vendors at Ramzan bazaars will be bound to display the rate lists of the commodities, to be determined daily by the concerned district authorities, at a visible place at their sale points soon after the advent of the dawn, he said.

In Mirpur, the proposed Ramzan Bazar will be set up outside the premises of the Mirpur cricket Stadium, besides at other suitable locations at the thickly populated shopping center in the district.

When contacted, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry told APP here on Tuesday that the administration has principally decided to conduct frequent surprise checking of the prices of the commodities of daily use, to be displayed at the conspicuous places at all the shops in proposed Ramzan Bazars as well as at other shopping centers of the district.

At the same time, all the district administrations in AJK have been advised to take stringent measures to discourage profiteering, hoarding, and artificial scarcity of edible items during and after the holy month of Ramzan. The high official sources told APP that those to be found involved in such unlawful exercise will be taken to task. The sources resolved that the sanctity of the holy month will be maintained in all circumstances.

The sources revealed that edibles, including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, atta, rice, pulses, and other items, will be available at inexpensive rates at Ramzan bazaars to be fixed by the price control committees of the concerned districts on a daily basis.

