Ramzan Chhipa condoles demise of prominent businessman Siraj Qasim Teli

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Renowned philanthropist Ramzan Chhipa, the founder of Chhipa Foundation on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent business figure Siraj Qasim Teli.

Ramzan Chhipa also paid tribute to the services rendered by the deceased businessman for the traders community.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.