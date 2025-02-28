Open Menu

Ramzan Facilitation Bazaar Set Up In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Ramzan facilitation bazaar set up in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A Ramazan facilitation bazaar has been established at Model Bazaar Gujrat, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to provide quality food items at subsidized rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khizr Hayat Bhatti and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bilal Zubair visited the bazaar to inspect stalls, review arrangements, and assess public facilities. (ADCR) Bhatti checked the quality and pricing of essential commodities, including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, vegetables, and fruits, and directed officials to maintain sufficient supply and fair pricing as per Punjab government directives.

AC Bilal Zubair reviewed key facilities, including subsidized counters, security, cleanliness, seating arrangements, and the complaint cell. He emphasized strict cleanliness and security measures while ensuring an effective complaint resolution mechanism.

The district administration urged citizens to benefit from the facility and report concerns for timely action to maximize relief during Ramadan.

