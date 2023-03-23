UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Festivity Brings Lively Atmosphere, Hustle Bustle In Mosques

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :On the first day of Ramzan, rain of light to moderate intensity in Islamabad like other parts of the country had turned the weather pleasant and a large number of faithful visitors rushed to mosques at Sehri time to focus more on religious observances.

Imams and muezzins of all the mosques in the country had been instructed to keep the place tidy and ensure an adequate supply of power and water during the holy month to meet the requirements of the increased number of Muslims, according to a report aired by ptv news channel.

Like every year, this year too the hustle and bustle in mosques had increased with the advent of Ramzan, said a citizen, Abbas.

A large number of citizens observed Sehri at homes while a huge influx of people was also seen in restaurants as well, a shopkeeper at Jinnah Super added.

The weather became more pleasant with downpours on the first day of the holy month, said another citizen, adding, it brought a shine to the faces of the faithful and hope that the next fasting days would also be pleasant.

"We are making every effort to give the worshippers a conducive environment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity," said an administrative officer in a local mosque.

Special arrangements were also made for Sehri and iftar in mosques, said an Imam.

A heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques with the advent of the holy month of Ramzan, said another imam of a mosque, adding, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people.

Thousands of people offered 'Namaz' at various mosques on the occasion of the first sehri of Ramzan, said Ali, a resident of G-6. Even the youngsters clad in kurta pyjamas and white 'topi' reached the mosque to offer prayers.

