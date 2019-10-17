UrduPoint.com
Ramzan Ghanchi Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf (PTI) Local Leder And Member Of Provincial Assembly Injured In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Ramzan Ghanchi Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) local leder and Member of Provincial Assembly injured in firing incident

Ramzan Ghanchi Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) local leder and Member of Provincial Assembly has been injured in a firing incident in Karachi.According to media reports, Ramzan Ghanchi member of Sindh Provincial Assembly from PS 109 South 3 Karachi got injured in a firing incident and he was shifted to hosopital

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Ramzan Ghanchi Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) local leder and Member of Provincial Assembly has been injured in a firing incident in Karachi.According to media reports, Ramzan Ghanchi member of Sindh Provincial Assembly from PS 109 South 3 Karachi got injured in a firing incident and he was shifted to hosopital.PTI Khurram Sherzaman said while talking to media that Ramzan Ghanchi told me on phone that UC Chairman Salman Somro's son fired at him .

Ramzan Ghanchi received bullet injuries on leg but his condition is stated to be danger, he added.He demanded accused be arrested immediately saying Provincial government has failed to protect the citizens.Police registered a case after Ramzan Ghanchi statement while four persons have been nominated in the case and two among them are in the custody of police.According to police, two shells of Nine MM pistol were found while Chairman Salman Somoro's son has been taken to custody.

