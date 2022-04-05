Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar inaugurated in Upper Chitral

On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Upper Chitral inaugurated Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar in Mastuj and Morkaho/Torkaho

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Upper Chitral inaugurated Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar in Mastuj and Morkaho/Torkaho.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mastuj, Shah Adnan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Morkaho/Torkahao and Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Mastuj inaugurated the mobile bazaar.

A large number of people present on the occasion appreciated the people-friendly step of the government. The Mobile Sasta Bazaar will go to all localities of the district and people will quality subsidized edibles at their doorstep.