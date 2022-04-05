UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar Inaugurated In Upper Chitral

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar inaugurated in Upper Chitral

On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Upper Chitral inaugurated Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar in Mastuj and Morkaho/Torkaho

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Upper Chitral inaugurated Ramzan Mobile Sasta Bazaar in Mastuj and Morkaho/Torkaho.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mastuj, Shah Adnan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Morkaho/Torkahao and Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Mastuj inaugurated the mobile bazaar.

A large number of people present on the occasion appreciated the people-friendly step of the government. The Mobile Sasta Bazaar will go to all localities of the district and people will quality subsidized edibles at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Mobile Chitral Mastuj All Government

Recent Stories

Police foil bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of ..

Police foil bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees

22 seconds ago
 Commissioner Bannu assures provision of clean, saf ..

Commissioner Bannu assures provision of clean, safe edible items to citizens

25 seconds ago
 Kremlin Calls Conflicting Statements on Provocatio ..

Kremlin Calls Conflicting Statements on Provocation in Bucha From Biden and Pent ..

27 seconds ago
 Germany Shuts World's Largest Darknet Marketplace ..

Germany Shuts World's Largest Darknet Marketplace Hydra - Police

2 minutes ago
 TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of ..

TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of Views on TikTok

15 minutes ago
 PM discusses political situation with Chaudhry Per ..

PM discusses political situation with Chaudhry Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.