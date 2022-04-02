Ramzan moon sighted, 1st Ramzan on April 3 in Pakistan

The moon of holy month of Ramzan was sighted on Saturday evening in Pakistan and first Ramzan will fall on Sunday (April 3) in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The moon of holy month of Ramzan was sighted on Saturday evening in Pakistan and first Ramzan will fall on Sunday (April 3) in the country.

Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad who presided over the meeting in Peshawar, announced that the crescent moon of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak has been sighted in Pakistan and first Ramzan would fall on April 3 (Sunday) in the country.

The meeting was attended by members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, officials of Pakistan Meterological Department, Ministries of Science and Technology, Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Aukaf Department and others concerned Departments here at Aukaf Department.

Azad said that moon was sighted by a large number of people in different cities of Pakistan.

The meeting of zonal committees were also held in respective cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted the possibility of sighting of Ramzan moon on April 2.