Ramzan Negahban Package Delivered To 41,405 Beneficiaries In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pay orders under the Ramzan Negahban package have so far been delivered to 41405 beneficiaries in Faisalabad division.
Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said that the divisional administration is actively working to ensure timely distribution of pay orders under Ramzan Nigehban Package. Under this program, 41405 pay orders have so far been delivered successfully to the homes of deserving beneficiaries across the division, she added.
She said that as many as 780 teams have been deployed in the field in all districts of the division to ensure smooth distribution of Negahban package. She, however, directed officers to accelerate distribution process especially in Jhang and Chiniot. She also directed that all received pay orders must be delivered to the rightful recipients on the same day, otherwise strict action would be taken against the lethargic, negligence and delinquency officials without any discrimination.
She also urged the deputy commissioners to personally oversee the distribution process and ensure complete transparency and efficiency in it.
According to the latest briefing, a total of 41,405 pay orders have already been successfully delivered to beneficiaries' doorsteps across the division. Meanwhile, she issued a stern warning against the officials involved in collecting money from the beneficiaries and said that the people should report such incidents to the deputy commissioner office immediately so that the responsible could be taken to task in accordance with law.
She said that the administration is committed to ensuring a transparent and corruption-free distribution process so that all pay orders could reach deserving beneficiaries without any additional charges.
She asked citizens to remain vigilant and report any irregularities in the relief program. Strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of such misconduct, she assured.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost8 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit8 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali8 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women8 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat8 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk8 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress8 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema18 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews controversial sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim18 minutes ago
-
Authority ensures fair pricing ahead of Ramadan in Kohat18 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner directs ensuring edibles at affordable prices during Ramadan28 minutes ago