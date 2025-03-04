Open Menu

Ramzan Negahban Package Delivered To 41,405 Beneficiaries In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pay orders under the Ramzan Negahban package have so far been delivered to 41405 beneficiaries in Faisalabad division.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said that the divisional administration is actively working to ensure timely distribution of pay orders under Ramzan Nigehban Package. Under this program, 41405 pay orders have so far been delivered successfully to the homes of deserving beneficiaries across the division, she added.

She said that as many as 780 teams have been deployed in the field in all districts of the division to ensure smooth distribution of Negahban package. She, however, directed officers to accelerate distribution process especially in Jhang and Chiniot. She also directed that all received pay orders must be delivered to the rightful recipients on the same day, otherwise strict action would be taken against the lethargic, negligence and delinquency officials without any discrimination.

She also urged the deputy commissioners to personally oversee the distribution process and ensure complete transparency and efficiency in it.

According to the latest briefing, a total of 41,405 pay orders have already been successfully delivered to beneficiaries' doorsteps across the division. Meanwhile, she issued a stern warning against the officials involved in collecting money from the beneficiaries and said that the people should report such incidents to the deputy commissioner office immediately so that the responsible could be taken to task in accordance with law.

She said that the administration is committed to ensuring a transparent and corruption-free distribution process so that all pay orders could reach deserving beneficiaries without any additional charges.

She asked citizens to remain vigilant and report any irregularities in the relief program. Strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of such misconduct, she assured.

