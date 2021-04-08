Ramzan ordinance to be strictly implemented in Holy month : DC

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Ramzan Ordinance would be strictly implemented during the month of Ramzan and citizens are advised to strictly adhere to Covid SOPs at the time of Sehri and Iftar.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Thursday while chairing a meeting regarding implementation on Ramzan Ordinance. DC said that strict legal action would be initiated against violators of Ramzan Ordinance and SOPs.

He advised the traders' community to act on prescribed rates fixed for essential commodities and food items. Addressing the meeting, DC said that SOPs would be strictly implemented at Mosques and Imambargahs at the time of Sehri and Iftar during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

He said that the police department has a framework to regulate city traffic and maintenance of law and order situation, adding that additional force would be deployed on the occasion.

He said that routine patrolling by Rangers and Police was also enhanced. Deputy Commissioner directed Municipal and Town officials to ensure sanitation and cleanliness in the city and specially around mosques while Hesco officials were instructed to arrange load shedding timings continuing the supply during Sehri and iftar time.

Officials of Sui Gas department were instructed to ensure the gas supply at the time of Sehri and Iftar. Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to implement prices of essential commodities on the recommendation of price Control Committee during Ramadan while action be initiated against profiteers, hoarders and violators of Ramzan Ordinance.

He also instructed for continued supply of potable drinking water, proper steps taken for the drainage system and said that the Market Committee would provide a Price List every morning to shopkeepers that shall be affixed at prominent places.

He said that over chargers would be imposed penalties. He said the flour mills would arrange cheap flour stalls while Bachat Bazaars would also be organized. DC said that Complaint Centres would be set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner and all Assistant Commissioners in order to dispose of public complaints and implementation of Ramzan Ordinance in true spirit.

He said that all departments would nominate its focal person to immediately the issues of the general public. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, representative of Traders Alliance, police, Hesco, Municipal and Town officials.