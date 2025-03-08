Ramzan Package Distribution Continues In Jhang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district administration in Jhang is making steady progress in distributing pay orders for the Ramzan package, with over 47,000 pay orders already handed out to deserving individuals.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the target is to distribute 61,000 pay orders in total.
The administration has urged recipients to cash their pay orders personally, rather than relying on agents or retailers.
To prevent any potential scams or misuse, the administration has set up a district control room to address public complaints. Citizens can lodge their grievances by calling 047-9330005.
The authorities have already registered multiple cases against retailers based on public complaints, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring a transparent and fair distribution process.
