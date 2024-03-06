Open Menu

Ramzan Package To Benefit People At Their Doorsteps: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the commencement of the largest-ever Ramazan Nigahban Package in Punjab, fulfilling her promises made in her maiden assembly speech

Addressing a press conference at CM’s Office here on Wednesday, she said the Ramazan package, prepared in just nine days, would reach people's doorsteps and benefit them without any botheration. She said that package was aimed at providing swift relief to deserving individuals during the holy month under PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's guidance. “My mission is to provide relief to people at their doorsteps,” she added.

The chief minister said the initiative involves distributing 65,000 bags with QR codes, benefiting over 30 million people in Punjab. Beneficiaries' data from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was being merged for saving time, Maryam said and added that the upcoming Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Project would gather comprehensive data for future government interventions.

Detailing the Ramazan relief package items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice, and gram flour, the CM directed the district administrations and the Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality of food items.

Random checks on hamper content and digitalised delivery mechanisms with the PITB-developed applications would enhance transparency, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that a digitalised record of distribution of 6.5 million hampers, with a helpline (080002345), established for public feedback and complaints, would ensure timely and fair distribution among genuinely deserving people. The Ramazan bazaars in every district would offer essential items at discounted prices, and a dedicated price control system was being developed to combat hoarding and price-hike, she asserted.

The chief minister expressed zero tolerance for cartelisation and price-hike, conducting 46,000 raids, imposing fines worth Rs 4.2 million, registering 133 FIRs, and arresting 236 individuals. Maryam appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Punjab government departments, district administrations, and the Punjab Information Technology board for efficient programme planning.

