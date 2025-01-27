Open Menu

Ramzan Package: Work Begins To Update Registry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Ramzan Package: Work begins to update registry

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The divisional administration has ordered district administrations to start work on updating socio-economic registry to list deserving families who will receive financial assistance cheque at their doorstep.

Registration in Socio-Economic Registry is mandatory to get benefit under Ramzan Nigehban Package and this registration was also required to avail relief under 10 different cards including Himmat Card, officials informed Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in a meeting here on Monday.

The meeting discussed in threadbare the issues related to Ramzan Package and Socio-Economic Registry. The Commissioner said that district officials should start compiling socio-economic registry now.

He was informed that deserving beneficiaries would receive cheques at their doorstep and they would be able to withdraw amounts from banks.

Local government officials informed that over 3.3 million families having 14.7 million members have so far been listed in the socio-economic registry. Exactly 384 registration centers have been set up at union council level for registration that would continue till Feb 15.

Deputy commissioner DG Khan Muhammad Usman Khalid, Additional commissioner revenue Tahir Amin, ACG Fahad Noor, ADCG Qudsia Naz, Shahzad Qadeer and other officials were present.

