Ramzan Package: Work Begins To Update Registry
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The divisional administration has ordered district administrations to start work on updating socio-economic registry to list deserving families who will receive financial assistance cheque at their doorstep.
Registration in Socio-Economic Registry is mandatory to get benefit under Ramzan Nigehban Package and this registration was also required to avail relief under 10 different cards including Himmat Card, officials informed Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in a meeting here on Monday.
The meeting discussed in threadbare the issues related to Ramzan Package and Socio-Economic Registry. The Commissioner said that district officials should start compiling socio-economic registry now.
He was informed that deserving beneficiaries would receive cheques at their doorstep and they would be able to withdraw amounts from banks.
Local government officials informed that over 3.3 million families having 14.7 million members have so far been listed in the socio-economic registry. Exactly 384 registration centers have been set up at union council level for registration that would continue till Feb 15.
Deputy commissioner DG Khan Muhammad Usman Khalid, Additional commissioner revenue Tahir Amin, ACG Fahad Noor, ADCG Qudsia Naz, Shahzad Qadeer and other officials were present.
Recent Stories
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six dead, 32 injured in Multan gas tanker explosion4 minutes ago
-
IIUI's five disciplines show improvement in QS Ranking4 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Gujar Khan4 minutes ago
-
Ramzan Package: Work begins to update registry4 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in UC-20 area4 minutes ago
-
Five held; drugs, weapons seized4 minutes ago
-
Mardan Youth Parliament members witness Senate proceedings14 minutes ago
-
ECP restores membership of 34 more parliamentarians14 minutes ago
-
Sports gala held at Govt Graduate College for Girls14 minutes ago
-
ACS, AIGP visit Burn Unit, announce inquiry into LPG tanker explosion24 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh holds public open court in Chiniot24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of PML-N’s Senior Member Syed Hassan Asghar24 minutes ago