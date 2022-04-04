Ramzan packages distributes among needy families

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Following the tradition to support the needy and impoverished families, Fatima Foundation with collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur distributed Ramzan packages on Monday.

In this connection, more than 500 families were facilitated with this ration that includes edible articles enough for a family of five.

Ms Nosheen Khan, Awais Ahmed, Mona Bhutto, Maqsood Imam, Bashir Soomro and other notables of the region also present on the occasion.

The Ramzan package distribution took place at the IGHDS complex Minara road. Flour, rice, sugar, oil, dates, spices, pluses, Sharbat and other edibles were distributed to the needy in this programme.