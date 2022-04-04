UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Packages Distributes Among Needy Families

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ramzan packages distributes among needy families

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Following the tradition to support the needy and impoverished families, Fatima Foundation with collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur distributed Ramzan packages on Monday.

In this connection, more than 500 families were facilitated with this ration that includes edible articles enough for a family of five.

Ms Nosheen Khan, Awais Ahmed, Mona Bhutto, Maqsood Imam, Bashir Soomro and other notables of the region also present on the occasion.

The Ramzan package distribution took place at the IGHDS complex Minara road. Flour, rice, sugar, oil, dates, spices, pluses, Sharbat and other edibles were distributed to the needy in this programme.

Related Topics

Oil Road Sukkur Family Flour

Recent Stories

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

31 minutes ago
 Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

31 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Sh ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Shamim till April 26

31 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker ..

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

47 minutes ago
 Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 ..

Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 witnesses

31 minutes ago
 PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prim ..

PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prime minister: Fawad

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.