Ramzan Palal assumes charge as DC Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Monday assumed his charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zhob where relevant officers welcomed him.

According to press releases, the DC Muhammad Ramzan vowed to take all possible measures to improve law and order situation in order to ensure protection of public lives and property.

He said in this regard, he would visit respective official departments with an aim to address legal problems of people in the area.