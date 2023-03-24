UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Play 'Chand Tara' Amasses 1.4M YouTube Views

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Ramzan play 'Chand Tara' amasses 1.4M YouTube views

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Once again, the power-couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor left netizens in awe as their latest Ramazan play 'Chand Tara' has accumulated 1.4 million views on YouTube in just one day.

The lady with a golden pen, Saima Akram Chaudhry, known for her much-loved dramas 'Suno Chanda', 'Hum Tum' and 'Chupke Chupke', has expressed profound gratitude for the success of her latest masterpiece.

Turning to her official Instagram account, the maestro of the Ramzan series shared the enchanting poster of the drama along with the caption, "Thank you viewers of Chand Tara".

The showbiz fraternity as well as fans flooded the social media handles with loved-up comments encouraging the whole cast and crew of the most-talked-about show.

Honoring the boss lady, a fan commented, "Best thing about Saima Akram Chaudhry script is she always glorifies education & innovation. She seems to be breaking stereotypes and introducing creativity in her craft." The dynamic duo, Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat also turned to their respective social media handles and gave a huge shout-out to the entire team of the much-loved comedy play.

Produced under the banner of MD Productions, 'Chand Tara' was Taimoor's first Ramazan play while Khan has already done phenomenal performance in the hit serials like 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Chaudhry & Sons'.

Related Topics

Education Showbiz Social Media Tara Ayeza Khan Danish Taimoor Peruvian Nuevo Sol Gold YouTube Best Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

4 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

7 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

8 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

56 minutes ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.