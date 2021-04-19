Ramzan ration-packets distributed

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) distributed Ramzan ration-packets among needy and poor families

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) distributed Ramzan ration-packets among needy and poor families.

A statement of the organization on here Monday said that more than 100 families were given ration that includes edible articles enough for a family of five members.

It said that this Ramzan ration-packets were distributed at the head office near Masoom Shah Minara. Each ration-packet contains flour, rice, sugar, oil, dates, spices, pluses, rooh-afza and other edibles.