Ramzan Relief Package Distributed Among 50 Deserving Families

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:27 AM

Member Provincial Assembly(MPA) Ms Basirat Shinwari distributed Ramzan relief package among 50 deserving families in Landi Kotal Tehsil here on Tuesday

The relief package comprises Ghee, pulses and sugars etc and were given away to 50 families of orphans, widows and destitute of the Landi Kotal Tehsil.

The recipients expressed happiness and gratitude to the woman MPA for her kind act.

Later talking to media, the MPA said efforts were being made to identify more deserving families in the area for such relief in this hour of trial.

She said that she would continue helping and serving the masses and added that assistance package would be distributed among affected people of lockdown as well.

