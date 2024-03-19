Ramzan: Residents Laud Govt For Seamless Distribution Of Subsidized Edibles
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The residents of the Federal Capital were in all praise for the Government, mainly for its efforts to ensure seamless distribution of subsidized edibles at the Utility Stores in backdrop of the holy month of Ramzan.
Talking to APP, Javed Abbassi said it was a major relief for the common people that a 10 kg bag of flour was available at Rs 648 while sugar was available at Rs 109 per kg, similarly, cooking oil price at Rs 335 per kg at all Utility Stores of the city.
According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the initiative aimed to alleviate financial burdens of poor masses during the holy month.
He said that the Magistrates and police officers were stationed at designated points to facilitate citizens and prevent
any potential difficulties in accessing flour to ensure seamless distribution.
On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioners have also conducted inspections at assigned utility stores to make a smooth environment of flour distribution, he added.
Additionally, extra personnel have been deployed to further streamline the process and minimize inconvenience for residents. This concerted effort reflected the government's commitment to supporting its citizens during Ramzan, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All ports-related issues to be addressed on priority basis: Qaiser Sheikh17 seconds ago
-
Red crescent society distributes buffaloes to flood affectees families20 seconds ago
-
Step afoot to address public problems in Jaffarabad23 seconds ago
-
ACP to establish 'Computer Institute'29 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction engineering university site35 seconds ago
-
Sanitation drive reviewed10 minutes ago
-
Food and drinks business man follow the rules of safety D.G Food Authority10 minutes ago
-
PHA to distribute free plants on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’10 minutes ago
-
74 arrested, 103 cases registered over profiteering10 minutes ago
-
MNA Khan Muhammad condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan11 minutes ago
-
6,000 adulterated milk destroyed11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Bazaar20 minutes ago