Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars To Be Set Up In Sargodha

16 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ramzan Sahulat bazaars to be set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shah Rukh Khan Niazi has said that 12 Ramazan Sahulat bazaars would be set up in the district this year to ensure supply of daily commodities to the people at discounted rates.

He was addressing a meeting to review the arrangements for Ramadan Bazars, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners from across the district, traders, Distributory Council, DO enterprise and concerned officers.

He urged the traders to come forward and play their role in ensuring all possible facilities in Sahulat bazaars during Ramazan.

ADCR said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, all food items will be made available in these bazaars.

Shahrukh Niazi further said that stalls of 'Kisan relief farm' and grocery stores would also be specially set up in Ramazan Sahulat bazaars where vegetables, fruits, poultry, chicken and beef would beavailable on discounted price.

He clarified that no compromise would be made on quality of food items in Ramzan bazaars.

