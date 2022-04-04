UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Sasta Bazar Established In Hazara

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 04, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Shakeel Ahmed Monday visited Ramzan Sasta Bazaar and reviewed the preparations

He also issued instructions to make the shops functional, ensure cleanliness, display rate list and make the market fully operational. DC inspected the fruit, vegetable, grocery and utility store stalls inside the bazaar as well as controlled rate wheat flour stalls.

Shakeel Ahmed directed to ensure the supply of goods at below-market prices and to ensure the provision of facilities to the people so that more people could benefit from the supply of goods at lower rates.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Pattan Anis-ur-Rehman and TMA officials were also present on the occasion during the visit to DC.

On the direction of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ashfaq Khan has established Ramzan Sasta Bazar at the main bazaar to provide cheap items to the people during Ramzan.

In the Sasta bazaar, all the food items will be provided at controlled prices while the mobile shops will go to different villages and provide cheap items to the people at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Batgram Ashfaq Khan alongwith Additional Deputy Commissioner Aizazullah and Additional Assistant Commissioner Arif Mehmood Kaleem visited Sasta Bazaar and issued special instructions to the people concerned that provide quality goods at affordable prices without any discrimination.

He directed the shopkeepers to refrain from any negative practices like adulteration and less-weight items during Ramzan and said that strict action would be taken against anyone selling expensive items.

