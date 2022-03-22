UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Sasta Bazars To Be Established In Abbottabad, Havelian

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Ramzan Sasta Bazars to be established in Abbottabad, Havelian

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that Ramzan Bazaars will be set up in Tehsil Abbottabad and Havelian during the month of Ramzan in order to price control and provision of food items on controlled rates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that Ramzan Bazaars will be set up in Tehsil Abbottabad and Havelian during the month of Ramzan in order to price control and provision of food items on controlled rates.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Ramzan Bazar.

The deputy commissioner further said that all departments should join hands with district administration to provide relief to the masses during the month of Ramzan, morning pricing, market checking, the establishment of Ramzan Bazaar, implementation of rate list and provision of food items.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions to the District Food Controller regarding the pricing of food items, implementation of the rate list and ensuring relief to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the Food Department and Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad regarding the supply of meat and poultry at fixed rates, the ban on sale of chicken meat and ensure action against violators. He was also directed to take special care of meat shops to ensure the installation of proper nets and cleanliness.

He directed the Utility Stores in charge to ensure the supply of essential goods at the utility stores as well as setting up stalls in Ramzan Bazaar at Abbottabad and Havelian.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Sale Price Havelian Market All

Recent Stories

EU Must Prepare for Grain Shortages Amid Ukraine C ..

EU Must Prepare for Grain Shortages Amid Ukraine Crisis - Greek Alternate Foreig ..

52 seconds ago
 US, NATO Believe Belarus Can 'Soon' Join Russia's ..

US, NATO Believe Belarus Can 'Soon' Join Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine ..

54 seconds ago
 KPRA conducts registration drive in Swabi

KPRA conducts registration drive in Swabi

55 seconds ago
 KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day; calls fo ..

KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day; calls for collective efforts to make P ..

57 seconds ago
 POA meeting with National sports federations regar ..

POA meeting with National sports federations regarding Birmingham Commonwealth G ..

59 seconds ago
 Chairman IIC for focusing on peace, trade, better ..

Chairman IIC for focusing on peace, trade, better economy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>