Ramzan Sasta Bazars to be established in Abbottabad, Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that Ramzan Bazaars will be set up in Tehsil Abbottabad and Havelian during the month of Ramzan in order to price control and provision of food items on controlled rates.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Ramzan Bazar.

The deputy commissioner further said that all departments should join hands with district administration to provide relief to the masses during the month of Ramzan, morning pricing, market checking, the establishment of Ramzan Bazaar, implementation of rate list and provision of food items.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions to the District Food Controller regarding the pricing of food items, implementation of the rate list and ensuring relief to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the Food Department and Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad regarding the supply of meat and poultry at fixed rates, the ban on sale of chicken meat and ensure action against violators. He was also directed to take special care of meat shops to ensure the installation of proper nets and cleanliness.

He directed the Utility Stores in charge to ensure the supply of essential goods at the utility stores as well as setting up stalls in Ramzan Bazaar at Abbottabad and Havelian.