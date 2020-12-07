Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till 17th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till December 17.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz amid strict security.

At the start of proceedings, the additional home secretary told the court that the authorities had completed an inquiry into the incident of not producing Hamza Shehbaz before the court on October 30 and two inspectors were held responsible.

At this, the court questioned the secretary what special operating procedures (SOPs) had been prepared for producing the prisoners before the courts.

To which, the secretary sought time for preparation of the SOPs.

Subsequently, the court withdrew the show cause notices issued to SP headquarters and other officials besides warning them.

The court also recorded the statement of a NAB witness and adjourned further proceedings till Dec 17.

The court allowed Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar to hold a meeting with his client Hamza Shehbaz after he requested that Hamza's bail plea was fixed before the apex court and he wanted to consult him in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.